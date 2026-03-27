Catholic World News

Cardinal McElroy, St. Louis archbishop weigh in on surge of conversions

March 27, 2026

» Continue to this story on New York Times

CWN Editor's Note: Reporting on the surge in conversions to the Catholic faith in dioceses across the nation, The New York Times interviewed two bishops and several converts.

Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski of St. Louis said that “in our age of uncertainty, and in our age of great anxiety, is a thirst and hunger for God and stability that faith brings to people’s lives.”

“I think technology has isolated us from one other. I think that Covid just really magnified that isolation,” he added. “We are realizing many of the ills of our society, particularly anxiety and depression, come about from that isolation.”

Cardinal Robert McElroy of Washington also offered comments:

Bishops are buzzing about the surge, and confounded by what is behind it.



“Of course we think the Holy Spirit is,” Cardinal Robert McElroy of Washington said. “But we are kind of stymied.” ...



“‘What is your number? What is your number?’” Cardinal McElroy recounted a huddle of bishops asking one another between sessions at a recent conference.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!