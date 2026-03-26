DDF outlines characteristics of the Anglican heritage in ordinariates
March 26, 2026
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CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith published a document listing the characteristics of the Anglican patrimony preserved in the Church’s ordinariates for former Anglicans.
The characteristics, developed in conversation with the bishops who govern the three ordinariates, include
- A Distinctive “Ecclesial Ethos”
- Evangelization Through Beauty
- Direct Outreach to the Poor
- Pastoral Culture
- The Family and the Domestic Church
- Scripture and Preaching
- Spiritual Direction and the Sacrament of Penance
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