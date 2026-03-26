Catholic World News

DDF outlines characteristics of the Anglican heritage in ordinariates

March 26, 2026

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith published a document listing the characteristics of the Anglican patrimony preserved in the Church’s ordinariates for former Anglicans.

The characteristics, developed in conversation with the bishops who govern the three ordinariates, include

A Distinctive “Ecclesial Ethos”

Evangelization Through Beauty

Direct Outreach to the Poor

Pastoral Culture

The Family and the Domestic Church

Scripture and Preaching

Spiritual Direction and the Sacrament of Penance

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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