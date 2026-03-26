Catholic World News

Abortionist Kermit Gosnell dies in prison

March 26, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Kermit Gosnell, who performed late-term abortions under appalling conditions in a Philadelphia clinic, died in prison at the age of 85.

Gosnell was convicted in 2013 of three counts of first-degree murder, one count of infanticide, one count of involuntary manslaughter, and 208 violations of informed-consent law.

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