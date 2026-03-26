Catholic World News

Abortionist Kermit Gosnell dies in prison

March 26, 2026

» Continue to this story on OSV News

CWN Editor's Note: Kermit Gosnell, who performed late-term abortions under appalling conditions in a Philadelphia clinic, died in prison at the age of 85.

Gosnell was convicted in 2013 of three counts of first-degree murder, one count of infanticide, one count of involuntary manslaughter, and 208 violations of informed-consent law.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Thu26 March
Lent

Thursday of the Fifth Week of Lent

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The weekday Masses towards the end of Lent are like a Passion Play. The Gospels, as one scene after the other, show the mounting hatred and growing tension. This is the “Abraham Mass,” telling of the inheritance received through Abraham. The Opening Prayer reminds us of our great inheritance received from Christ.…

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