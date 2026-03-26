Catholic World News

Pope encourages Christian organization dedicated to dialogue with Muslims

March 26, 2026

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Communication

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV offered encouragement to the Programme for Christian-Muslim Relations in Africa (PROCMURA), which describes itself as the “one and only Pan-African Christian organization with a specific focus on Christians’ constructive relations with Muslims in witness and for peace and peaceful co-existence.”

“In a world increasingly marked by religious radicalization, division, and conflict, your common witness shows that it is possible to live and work together in peace and harmony, despite cultural and religious differences,” Pope Leo said to a delegation from the organization, during a March 25 audience.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!