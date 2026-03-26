Catholic World News

US National Eucharistic Pilgrimage begins May 24

March 26, 2026

» Continue to this story on OSV News

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the National Eucharistic Congress organization announced details of the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage, which will take place from May 24 to July 5.

The pilgrimage, whose theme is “One Nation under God,” will begin in St. Augustine, Florida, and end in Philadelphia.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Thu26 March
Lent

Thursday of the Fifth Week of Lent

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The weekday Masses towards the end of Lent are like a Passion Play. The Gospels, as one scene after the other, show the mounting hatred and growing tension. This is the “Abraham Mass,” telling of the inheritance received through Abraham. The Opening Prayer reminds us of our great inheritance received from Christ.…

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