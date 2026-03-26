Catholic World News

US National Eucharistic Pilgrimage begins May 24

March 26, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The president of the National Eucharistic Congress organization announced details of the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage, which will take place from May 24 to July 5.

The pilgrimage, whose theme is “One Nation under God,” will begin in St. Augustine, Florida, and end in Philadelphia.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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