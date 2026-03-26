Catholic World News

Authorities must pursue ceasefire and peace through dialogue, Pope tells journalists

March 26, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking with journalists as he departed from his weekly visit to Castel Gandolfo, Pope Leo said, “I wish to renew the appeal for a ceasefire, to work for peace, but not with weapons—with dialogue, truly seeking a solution for everyone.”

“Hatred is increasing, violence keeps getting worse, more than a million people are isolated, and there are so many dead,” the Pope said on the evening of March 24. “We want to pray for peace, but I urge all authorities to truly work through dialogue to resolve problems.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!