Catholic World News

Authorities must pursue ceasefire and peace through dialogue, Pope tells journalists

March 26, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Speaking with journalists as he departed from his weekly visit to Castel Gandolfo, Pope Leo said, “I wish to renew the appeal for a ceasefire, to work for peace, but not with weapons—with dialogue, truly seeking a solution for everyone.”

“Hatred is increasing, violence keeps getting worse, more than a million people are isolated, and there are so many dead,” the Pope said on the evening of March 24. “We want to pray for peace, but I urge all authorities to truly work through dialogue to resolve problems.”

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Thu26 March
Lent

Thursday of the Fifth Week of Lent

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The weekday Masses towards the end of Lent are like a Passion Play. The Gospels, as one scene after the other, show the mounting hatred and growing tension. This is the “Abraham Mass,” telling of the inheritance received through Abraham. The Opening Prayer reminds us of our great inheritance received from Christ.…

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