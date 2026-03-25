Catholic World News

US bishops, evangelicals launch dialogue on immigration

March 25, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops and the National Association of Evangelicals launched a dialogue on immigration on March 24.

Bishop Brendan Cahill of Victoria, Texas, the chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Migration, said that he saw the dialogue as “a means of growing in Christian unity with our evangelical brothers and sisters, while also furthering our shared goal of bringing the message of the Gospel to bear on one of the most pressing issues of our time.”

“Whatever theological differences exist between us, Catholics and evangelicals across our country are navigating many of the same complex realities—political and social—and the issue of immigration is an important example. Together, we place our hope in Jesus Christ, and we seek to live out his teaching in relation to this challenging topic,” Bishop Cahill added.

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