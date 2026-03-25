Catholic World News

Solesmes abbot proposes single Roman Missal to bridge liturgical divide

March 25, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Abbot Geoffroy Kemlin, O.S.B., of Solesmes has proposed to Pope Leo XIV that both the ordinary form and the extraordinary form of the Roman rite be available in a single Roman Missal with a single calendar.

Under the proposal, “priests could reintroduce elements from the older missal, such as the prayers at the foot of the altar or the traditional Offertory, while celebrations according to the older structure could benefit from developments of the reform, including the vernacular, the expanded lectionary and the newer Eucharistic prayers,” the National Catholic Register reported.

Solesmes Abbey is renowned for its Latin liturgy and Gregorian chant in the ordinary form; some monasteries that are members of the Solesmes Congregation celebrate the liturgy in the extraordinary form.

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