Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper warns Tigray war could reignite, decries indifference to refugee deaths

March 25, 2026

The Vatican newspaper warned that the Tigray war could reignite and decried the world’s indifference to the displaced persons who were among its victims.

L’Osservatore Romano lamented “an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in the refugee camps of Ethiopia’s northern region: over the last three years, more than 1,300 displaced persons have died due to a lack of food and medicine.”

“They were killed amidst the world’s indifference and the apathy of an international community that, for years, failed to acknowledge that—within those tents and makeshift shelters—the humanitarian situation was steadily deteriorating,” Federico wrote in the most prominent article in the newspaper’s March 24 edition.

The war “was a struggle which never fully subsided, and which, at this very moment, has begun to smolder once again beneath the ashes,” Piana continued. He added:

Added to the factors that triggered the initial conflict—which claimed 600,000 lives, stemming from irreconcilable differences between the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the political forces of the national government (including the suspension of the 2020 elections due to the COVID-19 pandemic)—are new issues related to the failure by both sides to uphold the 2022 ceasefire agreement ... The Catholic Church—together with the Orthodox Church and the Muslim community—is striving to engage in dialogue with local political forces and the central government to promote peace: a difficult yet unceasing mediation effort. This endeavor is accompanied by the ceaseless prayer of the entire ecclesial community.

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