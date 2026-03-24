Catholic World News

Veronica’s veil displayed in St. Peter’s Basilica

March 24, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: As is customary, Veronica’s veil was displayed in St. Peter’s Basilica for the veneration of the faithful for a few moments on the Fifth Sunday of Lent.

Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, O.F.M. Conv., the basilica’s archpriest, presided at the rite.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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