Catholic World News

Reporter describes wartime suffering of Lebanon’s Christians

March 24, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Jovel Álvarez, a Rome-based journalist who covered Pope Leo’s apostolic journey to Turkey and Lebanon, returned to report on the suffering of the nation’s Christians in the 2026 Lebanon war.

“In the midst of this conflict, generally viewed from the Israeli or Shiite Muslim perspective, are the Christians,” he said. “The great overlooked ones in media coverage. Christians who have grown up between one war and another, and who lament that Hezbollah has dragged their country into yet another conflict.”

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