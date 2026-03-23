Excommunicated Louisiana deacon awaits response to Vatican appeal
March 23, 2026
» Continue to this story on The Guardian
CWN Editor's Note: A Louisiana deacon who was excommunicated in 2024 for becoming an Anglican is awaiting a ruling on his appeal to the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith.
Deacon Scott Peyton of Lafayette, Louisiana, left the Church after his son was sexually abused by a priest of the same diocese; the priest pled guilty to the abuse and is now in prison. The deacon incurred the excommunication for the canonical crime of schism.
In February, the deacon’s canon lawyer wrote to the dicastery for an update on the status of the appeal, as over a year has passed since the appeal was filed.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
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Posted by: feedback -
Today 10:30 AM ET USA
This is one of the saddest news stories. With rather typical response (non-response) from the Vatican.