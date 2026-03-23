Catholic World News

Excommunicated Louisiana deacon awaits response to Vatican appeal

March 23, 2026

» Continue to this story on The Guardian

CWN Editor's Note: A Louisiana deacon who was excommunicated in 2024 for becoming an Anglican is awaiting a ruling on his appeal to the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith.

Deacon Scott Peyton of Lafayette, Louisiana, left the Church after his son was sexually abused by a priest of the same diocese; the priest pled guilty to the abuse and is now in prison. The deacon incurred the excommunication for the canonical crime of schism.

In February, the deacon’s canon lawyer wrote to the dicastery for an update on the status of the appeal, as over a year has passed since the appeal was filed.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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  • Posted by: feedback - Today 10:30 AM ET USA

    This is one of the saddest news stories. With rather typical response (non-response) from the Vatican.

Mon23 March
Lent

Monday of the Fifth Week of Lent; Opt. Mem. of St. Turibius of Mogrovejo, Bishop

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We begin the fifth and final full week of Lent. In previous times the crosses and statues in church were veiled at this time to indicate Passion Time. Now the liturgical readings, day after day, tell of the lowering storm clouds that next week will break open. Today’s ancient Lenten readings taught the penitents…

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