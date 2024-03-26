Catholic World News

Louisiana deacon excommunicated for leaving Church, after his son was abused by priest

March 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: J. D. Flynn of The Pillar, a canon lawyer, analyzes the excommunication of Deacon Scott Peyton for schism. The deacon, a cleric of the Diocese of Lafayette, Louisiana, left the Church for an Anglican congregation after a diocesan priest sexually abused his son.

Peyton explained: “It came to a point where I should have left the Church a long time ago. … The institution and the men that are clergy were kind of standing between me and my faith.”

