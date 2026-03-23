Catholic World News

Amid wartime restrictions in Jerusalem, friars continue Easter preparations

March 23, 2026

» Continue to this story on Custody of the Holy Land

CWN Editor's Note: The Franciscan friars who care for the shrines in the Holy Land are continuing to prepare for Easter despite wartime restrictions on public participation in worship in some areas.

On March 18, friars of the Custody of the Holy Land celebrated Mass at the Shrine of the Flagellation; the following day, Father Francesco Ielpo, OFM, the custos (superior), celebrated the Mass of the Solemnity of St. Joseph in Nazareth. On March 20, friars made a pilgrimage to Bethany.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Mon23 March
Lent

Monday of the Fifth Week of Lent; Opt. Mem. of St. Turibius of Mogrovejo, Bishop

Image for Monday of the Fifth Week of Lent; Opt. Mem. of St. Turibius of Mogrovejo, Bishop

We begin the fifth and final full week of Lent. In previous times the crosses and statues in church were veiled at this time to indicate Passion Time. Now the liturgical readings, day after day, tell of the lowering storm clouds that next week will break open. Today’s ancient Lenten readings taught the penitents…

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