Catholic World News

Amid wartime restrictions in Jerusalem, friars continue Easter preparations

March 23, 2026

» Continue to this story on Custody of the Holy Land

CWN Editor's Note: The Franciscan friars who care for the shrines in the Holy Land are continuing to prepare for Easter despite wartime restrictions on public participation in worship in some areas.

On March 18, friars of the Custody of the Holy Land celebrated Mass at the Shrine of the Flagellation; the following day, Father Francesco Ielpo, OFM, the custos (superior), celebrated the Mass of the Solemnity of St. Joseph in Nazareth. On March 20, friars made a pilgrimage to Bethany.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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