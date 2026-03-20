Catholic World News

Church of the Holy Sepulchre remains closed

March 20, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Church of the Holy Sepulchre, built on the site of Christ’s Resurrection, remains closed, three weeks after the outbreak of the Iran war.

“All holy sites in the Old City of Jerusalem, including the Western Wall, the Temple Mount and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, will remain closed… for security reasons in light of the current tensions in the region,” said the head of Israel’s Civil Administration.

Israeli officials closed the church on February 28, the first day of the war; on March 12, Iranian missile fragments fell near the church. Church officials expect that only clergy and religious will be permitted to celebrate Easter there.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Fri20 March
Lent

Friday of the Fourth Week of Lent

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The hostility of the enemies of Jesus becomes increasingly clear, and the agitation around His person continues with greater intensity; but He awaits His "hour." Satan and the forces of evil will appear to triumph, but the real victory will come and that is God's. —St. Andrew Missal The…

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