Catholic World News

Cardinal Semeraro: St. Benedict’s example is needed in today’s world

March 23, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, celebrated Mass at the Benedictine monastery in Subiaco on March 21, the anniversary of St. Benedict’s death in 547.

Today, “people think that life is fulfilled by acting alone, by making decisions autonomously,” Cardinal Semeraro preached. St. Benedict, in contrast, “shows another path: that of listening [to the Father], of welcoming, and of respect for the other.”

“It is there that something new is born; it is there that spiritual generation takes place,” the prelate continued. “It is only through obedience to God, in fact, that one generates spiritually.”

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