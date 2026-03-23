Catholic World News

Leading Pakistani prelate calls for investigation into death of Christian laborer

March 23, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Pakistan called for an investigation into the death of Marqas Masih, 22, a Christian laborer whose death was ruled a suicide but whose body bore the marks of torture.

Bishop Samson Shukardin of Hyderabad joined the executive secretary of the National Commission for Justice and Peace in calling on authorities to “conduct a full investigation into the incident, bring the facts to light, and ensure that justice is delivered to this vulnerable community.”

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