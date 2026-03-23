Catholic World News

Church leaders outline four priorities for Church in Amazon region

March 23, 2026

» Continue to this story on CEAMA (Spanish)

CWN Editor's Note: The leaders of the Ecclesial Conference of the Amazon outlined four “major pastoral horizons” for 2026-2030 in the final message of the body’s sixth general assembly.

The four priorities are:

“to proclaim the Gospel with an Amazonian face, promoting processes of inculturated formation and advancing in the adaptation of the liturgy in dialogue with the worldviews of the peoples”

“to grow as a synodal Church, promoting the conversion of community practices, the recognition of the role of women, the protagonism of young people and the integral care of pastoral agents”

“to live integral ecology, strengthening awareness and action in defense of the Common Home, especially on issues such as access to water and the formation of territorial leadership”

“to encourage communion and sustainability, consolidating ecclesial ties, strengthening communication as a transversal axis and promoting formation processes and sustainable structures for the mission”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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