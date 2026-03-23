Catholic World News

Pope Leo, Taizé prior discuss world peace, Christian unity

March 23, 2026

» Continue to this story on Taizé Community

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Brother Matthew, the prior of the Taizé Community, on March 21.

“Both expressed their deep concern for peace, a topic dear to the pope’s heart, as well as for all the innocent victims of armed conflict across the world,” according to a Taizé statement. “They also shared a common desire to go further along the road to reconciliation among Christians, while reflecting on ways to transmit the faith to the younger generations.”

The Taizé Community, an ecumenical French monastic community, was founded by Brother Roger Schütz in 1940. Its annual year-end gatherings attract tens of thousands of young adults.

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