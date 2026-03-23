Catholic World News

Nigerian archbishop calls on President Trump to give nation weapons to combat Islamist terrorism

March 23, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The archbishop of Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, said that he was grateful to President Donald Trump for drawing attention to Islamist terrorism in the West African nation but said that U.S. strikes there in December have proven counterproductive.

“That incident, coupled with Donald Trump’s words, has greatly inflamed the passions of the Islamists,” Archbishop Ignatius Ayau Kaigama said during a briefing in Madrid. “The number of attacks, the number of kidnappings carried out by Boko Haram and other groups, has been rising ever since.”

“So we say to Donald Trump: give us intelligence reports, give us weapons, collaborate with our government, and then find a way to eradicate all these military groups,” Archbishop Kaigama added.

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