Catholic World News

Record number of converts reported in Richmond

March 21, 2026

» Continue to this story on The Catholic Virginian

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Richmond, Virginia, is preparing to receive a record number of converts into the Church at Easter. The number of new converts (900) is up 38% from last year.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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