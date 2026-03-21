Catholic World News

Refrain from disrespectful speech, leading Kenyan bishop urges politicians

March 21, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops called upon political leaders to refrain from disrespectful speech.

“The children listening to you are shocked,” Archbishop Maurice Muhatia Makumba said on March 19. “The young people listening to you are traumatized because, in you, they see the collapse of their aspirations for leadership. The adults listening to you are embarrassed. You are a poor representation of our generation, and we are struggling to identify with you.”

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