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Refrain from disrespectful speech, leading Kenyan bishop urges politicians

March 21, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops called upon political leaders to refrain from disrespectful speech.

“The children listening to you are shocked,” Archbishop Maurice Muhatia Makumba said on March 19. “The young people listening to you are traumatized because, in you, they see the collapse of their aspirations for leadership. The adults listening to you are embarrassed. You are a poor representation of our generation, and we are struggling to identify with you.”

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Sat21 March
Lent

Saturday in the Fourth Week of Lent

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Saturday of the Fourth Week of Lent in the early ages of Christianity, was called Sitientes, taken from the first word of the original Introit of the Mass meaning "Thirsting." The Church was addressing her catechumens in the words of Isaiah and invites them to thirst after the grace to come and receive it…

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