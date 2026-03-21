Catholic World News

English bishops lament Parliament’s approval of abortion to moment of birth

March 21, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop John Sherrington of Liverpool, the lead bishop for life issues of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, lamented a House of Lords vote that decriminalized abortion to the moment of birth.

“This move is likely to lead to more late-term abortions putting pregnant women and their babies at risk,” he said. “Many women could likely also face even greater risks of isolation, coercion, and pressure.”

“This is a truly tragic moment for our nation,” added Archbishop John Wilson of Southwark. “How can this frightening legislation, which, following Royal Assent, will permit the abortion of children right up until the moment of birth for any reason, have any place in a civilized society?

In 1967, Parliament passed the Abortion Act, which has permitted abortion through the 28th week of pregnancy.

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