Catholic World News

Nicaraguan regime bans ordinations in four dioceses

March 21, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The regime of Nicaraguan strongman Daniel Ortega has banned ordinations to the priesthood and diaconate in four of the nation’s nine dioceses.

The bishops of the four affected dioceses—Jinotega, Siuna, Matagalpa, and Estelí—are all in exile.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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