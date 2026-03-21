Catholic World News

Nicaraguan regime bans ordinations in four dioceses

March 21, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The regime of Nicaraguan strongman Daniel Ortega has banned ordinations to the priesthood and diaconate in four of the nation’s nine dioceses.

The bishops of the four affected dioceses—Jinotega, Siuna, Matagalpa, and Estelí—are all in exile.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Sat21 March
Lent

Saturday in the Fourth Week of Lent

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Saturday of the Fourth Week of Lent in the early ages of Christianity, was called Sitientes, taken from the first word of the original Introit of the Mass meaning "Thirsting." The Church was addressing her catechumens in the words of Isaiah and invites them to thirst after the grace to come and receive it…

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