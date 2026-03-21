Catholic World News

Leading Nigerian bishop issues goodwill message to Muslims

March 21, 2026

» Continue to this story on Nigeria Catholic Network

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria issued a goodwill message to Muslims for Eid al-Fitr, the festival that marks the end of Ramadan.

“Your discipline in fasting, prayer, and almsgiving stands as a compelling witness to faith, self-restraint, and devotion to God, offering a timely and much-needed example in a world often marked by excess, distraction, and division,” Archbishop Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso of Kaduna wrote in his March 20 message.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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