Catholic World News

Pontifical commission president emphasizes importance of listening to abuse survivors

March 21, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: As the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors concluded its spring meeting, its president emphasized the importance of listening to survivors of sexual abuse.

Archbishop Thibault Verny of Chambéry, France, spoke of the “need for attentive listening” to abuse survivors, as well as “humility and shared responsibility” in assisting dioceses around the world.

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