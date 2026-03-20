Catholic World News

Cesar Chavez Mass canceled in Los Angeles archdiocese following abuse allegations

March 20, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Los Angeles cancelled its annual Mass celebrating Cesar Chavez’s legacy following the publication of a New York Times investigation into allegations that he sexually abused girls.

“The Chavez family informed the archdiocese that they had decided not to move forward with having a Mass this year,” an archdiocesan spokeswoman said.

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