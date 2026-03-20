Catholic World News

US bishops’ religious liberty chairman decries anti-Semitism

March 20, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Religious Liberty decried anti-Semitism.

“Catholics are called to reject antisemitism and the lies and conspiracies that fuel it, and to stand clearly against hatred and violence directed toward our Jewish brothers and sisters,” Archbishop Alexander Sample of Portland, Oregon, said on March 18. “To defend religious freedom with integrity, we must also reject antisemitism.”

Archbishop Sample expanded upon his comments in a video, “Archbishop Sample on Holy Week, Good Friday, and Rejecting Antisemitism.”

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