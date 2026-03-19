Catholic World News

Illinois parish school classmates meet with Pope Leo

March 19, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Ten of the 82 students in Pope Leo XIV’s class at St. Mary’s School in Riverdale, Illinois, met with the Pontiff at his March 18 general audience.

The young Robert Prevost attended the parish school through the eighth grade, when he entered the Order of Saint Augustine. The Pope’s mother, Mildred Agnes Prevost, was a “librarian, and was also deeply involved in school life as well as in parish life,” a classmate recalled.

The future Pontiff then attended St. Augustine Seminary High School in Michigan (1969-1973) and Villanova University (1973-1977).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Thu19 March
Lent

Solemnity of St. Joseph, Spouse of the Blessed Virgin Mary

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The Church celebrates the Solemnity St. Joseph, the spouse of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the foster-father of Jesus. St. Joseph was probably born in Bethlehem and probably died in Nazareth. His important mission in God's plan of salvation was "to legally insert Jesus Christ into the line of David from…

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