Catholic World News

Illinois parish school classmates meet with Pope Leo

March 19, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Ten of the 82 students in Pope Leo XIV’s class at St. Mary’s School in Riverdale, Illinois, met with the Pontiff at his March 18 general audience.

The young Robert Prevost attended the parish school through the eighth grade, when he entered the Order of Saint Augustine. The Pope’s mother, Mildred Agnes Prevost, was a “librarian, and was also deeply involved in school life as well as in parish life,” a classmate recalled.

The future Pontiff then attended St. Augustine Seminary High School in Michigan (1969-1973) and Villanova University (1973-1977).

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