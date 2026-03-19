Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin to President Trump, Israel: End the war as soon as possible

March 19, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Asked by a reporter what he would say if he were in a face-to-face meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, Cardinal Pietro Parolin said that he would tell him “to put an end to it [the Iran war] as soon as possible, because the real danger is that an escalation is just around the corner. I would say: leave Lebanon alone.”

In the exchange with the reporter, which took place at a book presentation, the Secretary of State of His Holiness said that the same message should be “addressed to the Israelis,” to “resolve any problems that may exist—or that they believe exist—through the peaceful paths of diplomacy and dialogue.”

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