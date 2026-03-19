Catholic World News

Cardinal Czerny calls Church in Amazon to pastoral, synodal, and ecological conversion

March 19, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Church in the Amazon region is called to pastoral conversion, synodal conversion, and ecological conversion, Cardinal Michael Czerny, S.J., emphasized at the opening of the Sixth General Assembly of the Ecclesial Conference of the Amazon (CEAMA).

In his March 17 homily, delivered at the headquarters of the Latin American and Caribbean Episcopal Council (CELAM) in Bogotá, the prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development also “invited the participants to ask the Lord for three gifts: contemplation to recognize God’s presence in creation, discernment to make decisions guided by the Holy Spirit, and missionary courage to defend life, the peoples, and our Common Home,” according to CEAMA.

Pope Leo XIV also addressed the CEAMA assembly via a video message and called upon participants to proclaim the Gospel and safeguard life.

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