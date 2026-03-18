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Proclaim the Gospel and safeguard life, Pope tells leaders of Church in the Amazon

March 18, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: In a video message to participants in the 6th Assembly of the Ecclesial Conference of the Amazon (CEAMA), which is taking place in Bogotá (Colombia), Pope Leo XIV said that “the current context calls for an adequate response to the many social, environmental, cultural and ecclesial challenges that persist in the Amazon, which is threatened by situations of abuse and exploitation.”

“In this context, the passion flower, whose peculiar shape makes an impressive allusion to the Passion of Christ and which you have chosen as the symbol of the Assembly, represents the prophetic role of the Church and of all its members, each according to his or her mission: to proclaim the kerygma and new life in Christ, to accompany those who suffer, to safeguard creation and respect for life in all its forms, especially human life,” Pope Leo said.

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