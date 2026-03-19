Catholic World News

Pope Leo: ‘The Christian is called to be an instrument of peace’

March 19, 2026

At the conclusion of his March 18 general audience, Pope Leo called upon Christians to be instruments of peace, “so that true peace may prevail among all peoples.”

Greeting Arabic-speaking faithful, “especially those from the Middle East,” Pope Leo said that “the Christian is called to be an instrument of peace, love and reconciliation, so that true peace may prevail among all peoples. May the Lord bless you all and always protect you from all evil!”

L’Osservatore Romano gave Pope Leo’s words front-page, banner-headline coverage in its March 18 edition; nonetheless, the Vatican omitted the Pope’s words from its English translation of the audience.

 

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The Church celebrates the Solemnity St. Joseph, the spouse of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the foster-father of Jesus. St. Joseph was probably born in Bethlehem and probably died in Nazareth. His important mission in God's plan of salvation was "to legally insert Jesus Christ into the line of David from…

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