Catholic World News

Scottish lawmakers reject assisted suicide

March 18, 2026

» Continue to this story on Bishops' Conference of Scotland

CWN Editor's Note: The Bishops’ Conference of Scotland welcomed the Scottish Parliament’s 69-57 vote against assisted suicide legislation.

“As a society, our responsibility is not to address suffering by eliminating the sufferer, but to surround each person with care, respect, and dignity until their natural end,” said Bishop John Keenan, president of the episcopal conference. “Today’s decision moves Scotland further in that direction.”

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