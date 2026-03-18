Catholic World News

Vatican City appeals court finds partial mistrial in ‘trial of the century’

March 18, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Court of Appeal of Vatican City State declared a partial mistrial in the December 2023 conviction of Cardinal Angelo Becciu and eight other defendants for financial crimes.

“The Court has directed the renewal of specific phases of the trial, including the re-examination of certain witnesses and evidentiary elements, and has identified procedural shortcomings that require remedy at the appellate level,” Vatican News reported. The Court upheld Pope Francis’s authority to issue rescripts that affected the case, but ruled that ‘lack of timely publication of one Rescript may have affected the validity of specific investigative measures adopted on its basis.”

The Court also ruled that “Vatican prosecutors made procedural errors that nullified the original indictment against Cardinal Angelo Becciu and the others and required a new trial,” according to Vatican News, the news agency of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication. “At the same time, the Court clarified that the partial mistrial does not invalidate the entirety of the first-instance proceedings. Both the trial and the judgment retain their juridical effects.”

The Associated Press described the appellate ruling as “a stunning blow to both Pope Francis’ legacy and Vatican prosecutors who had put a cardinal and several other people on trial over alleged financial crimes.”

“In ruling that Francis was effectively exercising legislative power under the heading of an administrative act, the judges made what appears to be an unprecedented ruling, effectively bringing the procedural legitimacy of papal legal acts under the court’s power of judicial review,” The Pillar reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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