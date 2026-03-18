Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper rues hospital airstrike in Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict

March 18, 2026

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: With the headline “Un’altra strage di civili” (Another massacre of civilians), L’Osservatore Romano devoted the most prominent article in its March 17 edition to the Kabul hospital airstrike in the Afghanistan–Pakistan conflict.

“Another war continues unabated: the conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan,” the newspaper reported. ‘The toll from a raid on a hospital in Kabul is tragic: over 400 dead. The Taliban accuses Islamabad, which, however, denies all responsibility.”

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