Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin: St. Francis of Assisi offers ‘effective therapy’ for our world

March 17, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, celebrated Mass in Assisi on Laetare Sunday, a week before the conclusion of the unprecedented exposure of St. Francis’s remains for veneration.

Cardinal Parolin preached that St. Francis offers “effective therapy” to a world marked by an “unbridled desire to possess, by luxury, waste, superfluity, and consumerism.” This therapy, he said, consists in “sobriety, the joy of small things, the sense of being brothers to everyone and everything.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Tue17 March
Lent

Tuesday of the Fourth Week of Lent; Opt. Mem. of St. Patrick, Bishop & Confessor (Solemnity: AUS, IRE; Feast: NZ, Scot., Wales)

Image for Tuesday of the Fourth Week of Lent; Opt. Mem. of St. Patrick, Bishop & Confessor (Solemnity: AUS, IRE; Feast: NZ, Scot., Wales)

The mercy of God is not an invitation to sin. He may forgive us and take away the punishment due to sin. But let us not take it as an encouragement to sin more freely. The warning which Christ has just given to the man cured of his long infirmity is also meant for us: “See, you are well again; now sin no more, for…

Learn more about this day.

March Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: