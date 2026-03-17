Catholic World News

Program announced for Pontiff’s African apostolic journey

March 17, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican on March 16 announced the program of Pope Leo XIV’s upcoming apostolic journey to four African nations. The journey begins the day after the Octave of Easter (Divine Mercy Sunday).

The Pontiff will visit Algeria (April 13-15), Cameroon (April 15-18), Angola (April 18-21), and Equatorial Guinea (April 21-23).

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