Catholic World News

Pontiff meets second group of Nigerian bishops in Rome

March 16, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received 35 Nigerian bishops on March 14, a week after receiving a group of 37 Nigerian bishops.

The prelates were in Rome for their ad limina visits.

Nigeria, a nation of 243 million (map), is the most populous nation in Africa and sixth most populous in the world; it is 47% Muslim, 46% Christian (11% Catholic), and 7% ethnic religionist.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Mon16 March
Lent

Monday of the Fourth Week of Lent

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During the next two weeks the Gospel for each Lenten weekday Mass is from St. John. We shall read, day after day, about the growing hostility against Jesus that climaxed in the horror of Good Friday. The tragedy begins today on a happy note—a continuation of yesterday’s Laetare Sunday spirit. —The Vatican II…

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