Catholic World News

Pontiff meets second group of Nigerian bishops in Rome

March 16, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received 35 Nigerian bishops on March 14, a week after receiving a group of 37 Nigerian bishops.

The prelates were in Rome for their ad limina visits.

Nigeria, a nation of 243 million (map), is the most populous nation in Africa and sixth most populous in the world; it is 47% Muslim, 46% Christian (11% Catholic), and 7% ethnic religionist.

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