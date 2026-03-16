Catholic World News

Pope Leo: Economic activity is called to serve the good of persons

March 16, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: In a message for the 100th anniversary of the French Movement of Christian Entrepreneurs and Leaders, Pope Leo XIV said that “the vocation of the Christian leader should be understood as a service to the common good and the integral development of the person.”

“Economic activity cannot be limited to the mere management of resources or the simple pursuit of profit,” he continued. “Businesses and the economy, when faithful to their truest vocation, cannot be seen merely as instruments of production or accumulation, but involve communities of people called to grow together.”

The Pontiff also spoke of the continued relevance of Pope Leo XIII’s 1891 social encyclical Rerum Novarum: it “calls on entrepreneurs to respect the dignity of every worker and to protect the most vulnerable.”

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