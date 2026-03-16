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Justice in the Church is ‘a constant search for truth in charity,’ Pope tells Vatican City State jurists

March 16, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: At the inauguration of the judicial year of the Tribunal of the Vatican City State, Pope Leo XIV reflected on the relation between justice and charity.

Citing St. Augustine and St. Thomas Aquinas, Pope Leo told the jurists on March 14 that “only when relationships are ordered according to truth does that communion which is the highest fruit of love become possible.”

“Justice, when it is exercised with balance and fidelity to the truth, becomes one of the most stable factors of unity within the community,” he continued. “Justice in the Church is not merely a technical application of the law, but a ministry in the service of the People of God. It requires not only legal expertise, but also wisdom, balance and a constant search for truth in charity.”

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