Catholic World News

Pope Leo implores: ‘Cease fire!’

March 15, 2026

At the conclusion of his midday Angelus today, Pope Leo XIV call for a ceasefire in the Iran war and in the war in Lebanon.

“Dear brothers and sisters, for two weeks now, the peoples of the Middle East have been suffering the horrific violence of war,” Pope Leo said to pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square (video, 11:08). ‘Thousands of innocent people have been killed, and countless others have been forced to flee their homes. I renew my prayerful closeness to all who have lost loved ones in the attacks, which have struck schools, hospitals and residential areas.”

“The situation in Lebanon is a cause for great concern,” he continued. “I hope that avenues for dialogue will emerge to support the country’s Authorities in implementing lasting solutions to the serious crisis currently unfolding, for the common good of all the Lebanese people.”

Pope Leo added:

On behalf of the Christians of the Middle East, and of all women and men of good will, I appeal to those responsible for this conflict: cease fire! May paths of dialogue be reopened! Violence can never lead to the justice, stability and peace for which the peoples are waiting.

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