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Omaha man arrested in connection with murder of his father, a permanent deacon

March 14, 2026

» Continue to this story on WOWT-TV

CWN Editor's Note: Police in Omaha, Nebraska, arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with the murder of his father, a permanent deacon.

Deacon John Zak’s death “is a great shock to his family and to our parish,” said Father John Broheimer of St. Peter’s Parish, as he paid tribute to the deacon’s 25 years of ministry there.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Sat14 March
Lent

Saturday of the Third Week of Lent

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The gifts received by us from God are derived not from ourselves but from the Holy Spirit, and are to be used, in a spirit of humility, in the service of the Church and of our brothers. The parable of the Pharisee and the Publican is a striking reminder that we have no grounds for self-satisfaction.…

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