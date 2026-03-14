Catholic World News

Omaha man arrested in connection with murder of his father, a permanent deacon

March 14, 2026

» Continue to this story on WOWT-TV

CWN Editor's Note: Police in Omaha, Nebraska, arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with the murder of his father, a permanent deacon.

Deacon John Zak’s death “is a great shock to his family and to our parish,” said Father John Broheimer of St. Peter’s Parish, as he paid tribute to the deacon’s 25 years of ministry there.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!