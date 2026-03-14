Catholic World News

Leading exorcists meet with Pontiff, discuss their ministry

March 14, 2026

» Continue to this story on Associazione Internazionale Esorcisti;

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Msgr. Karel Orlita and Father Francesco Bamonte, I.C.M.S., the president and vice president of the International Association of Exorcists, in a half-hour audience on March 13.

The exorcists, according to a statement issued by the association, discussed “the painful and increasingly widespread situation of people seriously disturbed by the extraordinary action of the devil as a result of frequenting occult sects,” as well as “the great suffering that the extraordinary action of the devil entails for those who suffer it and the Church’s commitment to eliminate or at least to alleviate, in the name of Christ, this suffering, through the sacramental of exorcism.”

They also spoke about the importance of educating seminarians, “in the light of the Gospel and the ecclesiastical Magisterium, on the real existence and nature of the demonic world and on the way in which the Church faces extraordinary diabolical action”; “the need for one or more exorcist priests to be present in every diocese in the world”; and “the modalities of collaboration between exorcists and doctors/ psychiatrists/ psychologists.”

The exorcists added that they “learned with joy that the Holy Father in the past knew and esteemed Father Gabriele Amorth,” the association’s founder.

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