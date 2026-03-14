Catholic World News

Amid Iran war, Masses suspended in Qatar, continue in Bahrain, Kuwait

March 14, 2026

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Amid the Iran war, Masses have been suspended in Qatar, and all pastoral activities except for Masses have been suspended in Bahrain and Kuwait.

“There is also concern about Holy Week,” Bishop Aldo Berardi, O.SS.T., the vicar apostolic of Northern Arabia, told Agenzia Fides, the news agency of the Pontifical Mission Societies. “We have not yet received any instructions [from civil authorities] as to whether celebrations can be held or whether access will have to be restricted.”

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