Catholic World News

Pope thanks FADICA Catholic philanthropy network

March 14, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo expressed his gratitude to members of the FADICA Catholic philanthropy network as the organization celebrated its 50th anniversary.

“Jesus taught us that in discerning how to help our neighbor, we must imitate the example of the Good Samaritan, who selflessly gave of his time and resources to someone whom he had never previously met,” Pope Leo wrote in his message, dated February 27 and released by the Vatican on March 13.

“In this regard, your contributions to supporting programs that promote social justice, strengthen Catholic education, defend human dignity and care for the most vulnerable are truly a manifestation of divine charity,” the Pope added. “It is my hope that your work will likewise inspire others to a renewed encounter with Christ through service to the least of his brothers and sisters, and to an ever more conscious participation in the Church’s mission.”

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