Catholic World News

The Iran war has disrupted the education of 52 million children, Vatican newspaper warns

March 14, 2026

The Vatican newspaper warned that the Iran war has disrupted the education of 52 million children.

“As the conflict in the Middle East expands—encompassing surrounding areas as well—a silent battle is being waged to guarantee children the right to grow and to learn,” L’Osservatore Romano reported in the most prominent article in its March 13 edition. “Unfortunately, however, at least 52 million minors between the ages of 5 and 17 are unable to attend school and have been forced to endure an interruption in their educational journey.”

Citing a report from the humanitarian organization Save the Children, the unsigned article stated that “in Lebanon—where over 770,000 people, including at least 300,000 children, have been forced to flee their homes—328 public schools are currently being used as shelters; however, approximately 900 schools—73% of the total—have been designated to accommodate displaced persons. In Iran, 65 schools have been devastated by airstrikes, according to the Iranian Red Crescent.”

After also citing disruptions in education in Bahrain, Israel, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and the West Bank, the article concluded:

Yet, even amidst war, education often offers children a lifeline and a sense of normality. This is precisely because school is a place of learning that fosters the holistic development of young students through socialization with peers and teachers. Moreover, access to education is often intertwined with access to other essential social services: psychological support, food assistance, and protection.

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