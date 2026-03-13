Catholic World News

Holy Land bishops suspend Nazareth meeting

March 13, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Assembly of Catholic Ordinaries of the Holy Land announced that it was suspending its scheduled meeting in Nazareth because of the Iran war.

“To a greater or lesser extent, all communities are suffering from the consequences of the war ravaging the region,” the prelates said in their statement, dated March 10 and released the following day. “We have observed that, even in the most challenging circumstances, our Christian faithful have not succumbed to the temptation of responding with violence. This is a sign of hope and a testimony to our Christian identity.”

“During this Lenten season, we lift our prayers and sacrifices to God, asking Him to enlighten the hearts of those who lead the nations and guide them onto the path that leads to true peace,” the prelates added.

