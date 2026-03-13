Catholic World News

Trappists may abandon La Trappe Abbey

March 13, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The monks of La Trappe Abbey announced that they may abandon their abbey because of declining vocations.

The Order of Cistercians of the Strict Observance, also known as the Trappists, was founded at La Trappe in 1664 by Abbot Armand Jean le Bouthillier de Rancé.

