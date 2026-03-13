Catholic World News

USCCB expresses ‘profound ecclesial solidarity’ with Church in South Sudan following massacre

March 13, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace expressed “profound ecclesial solidarity” with the Church in South Sudan following the March 2 massacre of civilians in Jonglei state.

“Our committee has long voiced urgent concern over the mass destruction and loss of life caused by civil conflict in South Sudan,” Bishop A. Elias Zaidan wrote in a March 10 letter to Bishop Eduardo Hiiboro Kussala of Tombura-Yambio, South Sudan. “We are deeply alarmed by the recent escalation of violence and further intensified humanitarian crisis ... We also seek to amplify your call for international assistance in addressing needs for basic humanitarian services, pastoral care, and psychosocial support for the millions currently in distress.”

